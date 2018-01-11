Suns' Dragan Bender: Expected to start Friday

Bender is expected to start at power forward against the Rockets on Friday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Marquese Chriss unavailable due to a strained hip flexor, Bender will step into the starting lineup for just the second time this season. The big man will look to follow up his impressive display following Chriss' exit from the team's previous game, as he posted 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 39 minutes of action.