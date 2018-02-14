Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Updating a previous note, Bender will start at power forward Wednesday against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
It was initially reported that Bender would move up to center in the absence of Tyson Chandler, but the Suns will, in fact, start him at his usual power forward spot, with Alex Len entering the mix at the five. Expect Bender to play close to his usual complement of minutes, as he appears to have supplanted Marquese Chriss in the rotation for the time being.
