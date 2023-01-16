Washington isn't starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Landry Shamet will return to the starting lineup following a three-game absence due to a hip injury, sending Washington back to his usual reserve role. However, the Ohio State product figures to still see a sizable role against Memphis, as Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) all remain out.
