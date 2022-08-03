Washington and the Suns agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Washington went undrafted in 2021 and spent most of last season on a two-way deal with the Pacers. He saw plenty of action in the NBA. He appeared in 48 games (seven starts) and averaged 9.9 points on 41/38/75 shooting, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. He'll struggle to find that much playing time with the Suns, and he'll presumably spend significant time in the G League.