Okobo posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and two steals in 24 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 120-99 loss to the Clippers.

Okobo temporarily lost his spot in the rotation to Ty Jerome earlier in December, but there was room for both youngsters to pick up minutes off the bench Tuesday while Devin Booker (forearm) missed a third straight contest. Even before Booker's injury, Okobo appeared to take his spot on the second unit back from the struggling Jerome, who has hit just 29.4 percent of his attempts from the field thus far in his rookie season. After delivering a comparable performance to Jerome (10 points, three assists and two steals in 19 minute) against Los Angeles, Okobo should be secure for now as Ricky Rubio's top backup.