Allen closed Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Timberwolves with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes.

With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all healthy to wrap up the regular season, Allen's usage has been capped the last couple weeks, but he still provided solid numbers. Over his last six games, the 28-year-old wing has averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals, recording multiple steals four times.