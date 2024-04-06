Allen amassed 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 97-87 victory over the Timberwolves.

Allen missed Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a hip injury but returned to his usual spot in Phoenix's starting lineup Friday evening. Allen logged three points and four rebounds in a 15-0 run that began the game, putting the Timberwolves into a hole they could not escape. If Allen had any lingering injury effects, it didn't show in the low-scoring win, as he striped four three-pointers in eight attempts and drew enough fouls to put himself at the charity stripe eight times.