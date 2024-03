Allen supplied 32 points (10-17 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 victory over the 76ers.

Allen has scored 20 or more points in five of his last eight games, showing the mini-slump he endured in late February and early March was just a bad stretch. The sharpshooter is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 50 percent from three-point range since the beginning of March.