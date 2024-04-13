Allen registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-107 win over the Kings.

Allen was back in the starting lineup after ceding the starting role to Royce O'Neale Wednesday evening. He scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and was the biggest contributor to the late-game rally that eventually gave Phoenix the victory. Allen's replacement on Wednesday was an outlier event without much explanation, and although O'Neale has two inches on Allen, the Suns are likely to continue with Allen in a starting role as they enter the playoffs.