Allen (ankle) got x-rays after Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves but they came out negative, according to head coach Frank Vogel, and the diagnosis is an ankle sprain, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
The outcome of the x-rays was positive, though it's uncertain whether Allen will be able to recover to feature in Game 2 of the series Tuesday given the quick turnaround between games. Allen finished the series opener Saturday with four points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.
