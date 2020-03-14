Suns' Kelly Oubre: Could play if season resumes
Oubre (knee) may be able to play this season if games resume in mid-April or later, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.
It seemed unlikely we would see Oubre again this season after he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in early March. However, if the regular season resumes in some capacity, Oubre could potentially return. The Suns are 26-39, sitting in the 13th spot in the Western Conference. If we have seen the last of Oubre in 2019-20, he'll have finished the season with career highs in points (18.7), rebounds (6.4), assists (1.5), threes (1.9), field-goal percentage (45.2) and three-point percentage (35.2).
