Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Oubre recorded 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.
Oubre stayed hot from the bench in Tuesday's game, registering his fourth-straight game with double-digit points on the night. His line could have been better if he made more threes or even shot with greater efficiency from the charity stripe, but the showing was encouraging nonetheless for future outlook.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.