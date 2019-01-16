Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday

Oubre recorded 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.

Oubre stayed hot from the bench in Tuesday's game, registering his fourth-straight game with double-digit points on the night. His line could have been better if he made more threes or even shot with greater efficiency from the charity stripe, but the showing was encouraging nonetheless for future outlook.