Suns' Kelly Oubre: Returning to Phoenix
Oubre agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with the Suns on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
As a restricted free agent, Oubre was always expected to land back in Phoenix, but it's unclear just how much interest was out there for the swingman on the open market. Regardless, Oubre will get a lucrative two-year deal for the Suns after appearing in 40 games for the team last season and averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He is expected to play a big role for the team in the upcoming season as the likely starter at small forward.
