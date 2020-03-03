Suns' Kelly Oubre: Set for surgery

Oubre (knee) will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee, John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Oubre was initially diagnosed with the injury last week, but he was seeking other opinions, likely in hopes of avoiding surgery. The Kansas product has now opted to undergo a procedure on Tuesday, and it's unclear how much time he'll miss. The Suns are expected to provide an update on Wednesday.