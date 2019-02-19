Suns' Raymond Spalding: Set to join Phoenix
Spalding is expected to sign a 10-day deal with the Suns on Tuesday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
A second-round pick out of Louisville, Spalding agreed to a four-year contract with the Mavericks in July and played one minute in the team's season opener, but that marked his lone appearance for the club before he was waived in January. He's instead spent much of his first professional season in the G League, where he's averaged 15.9 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field), 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.1 minutes over his 29 appearances. He's unlikely to be a major factor in the rotation for the duration of his stint in Phoenix.
