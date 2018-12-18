Suns' T.J. Warren: Strong run continues
Warren scored 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in 39 minutes during Monday's 128-110 win over the Knicks.
The 25-year-old has scored at least 20 points in four straight games as he continues to show impressive touch from the beyond the arc. Warren hadn't averaged more than 0.6 three-pointers per game in his prior four seasons, shooting in the 20-25 percent range in three of them, but so far in 2018-19 he's averaging 1.9 threes per game while draining them at a stunning 45.2 percent rate.
