Suns' T.J. Warren: Struggles in blowout loss

Warren posted 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 129-83 loss to the Warriors.

Warren and Elfrid Payton were the only players to score in double-digits on Monday, as the suns simply couldn't get anything going against the Warriors. Warren struggled with his shot most of the night and was largely ineffective on both ends of the floor. The Suns have gotten a boost from Payton, but they definitely need to get Devin Booker back, as Warren has depended on assists from Booker all season and us shouldering a huge load without the talented guard in the lineup.