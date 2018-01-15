Suns' T.J. Warren: Will not play Sunday
Warren has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to lower back soreness.
Warren is a surprise addition to the injury report for Sunday, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the swingman's back issue. In his absence, rookie Josh Jackson will get the start at small forward, while Troy Daniels could see some extended minutes off the bench. Warren's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday in Portland.
