Suns' T.J. Warren: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Portland
Warren (back) will play and start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Jack Magruder of Fanragsports reports.
Warren dealt with a back bruise during the preseason, but it wasn't considered an overly serious issue, so it comes as no surprise he'll take the court Wednesday. Look for him to take on a full workload, while acting as one of the top playmakers. Warren averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.0 minutes last season.
