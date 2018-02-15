Play

Suns' Tyler Ulis: Will play Wednesday

Ulis (back) will play Wednesday against the Jazz.

Ulis will make his return after missing the previous two games with back spasms. Elfrid Payton has been running the point since he was acquired by the Suns, and Devin Booker is returning from injury, meaning the Suns have depth at the guard position and Ulis could see less minutes than he is accustomed to.

