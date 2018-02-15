Suns' Tyler Ulis: Will play Wednesday
Ulis (back) will play Wednesday against the Jazz.
Ulis will make his return after missing the previous two games with back spasms. Elfrid Payton has been running the point since he was acquired by the Suns, and Devin Booker is returning from injury, meaning the Suns have depth at the guard position and Ulis could see less minutes than he is accustomed to.
More News
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...