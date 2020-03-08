Tyler Ulis: Placed on waivers
Ulis was waived by Stockton in late February.
Ulis didn't get much of a chance to prove himself with the G League squad due to injuries and limited playing time. He participated in eight games with Stockton, making six starts and averaging 6.8 points along with 3.3 assists in 12.1 minutes per contest.
