Tyler Ulis: Remains out Friday
Ulis did not play in Friday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.
Ulis has now missed nearly a month due to an undisclosed issue. He last played Dec. 19 and has yet to exceed 16 minutes of action in any contest this season.
