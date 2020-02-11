Tyler Ulis: Returns to action with 11 points
Ulis scored 11 points (3-10 FG, 4-4 FT) and dished five assists in Monday's loss to Iowa.
Ulis logged 12 minutes in his first contest since Dec. 19. The veteran has struggled with injuries throughout the season; as a result, he has played in only seven games with Stockton, averaging 6.9 points per contest.
