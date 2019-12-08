Play

Ulis tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT) in a G-League loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Ulis started and logged nine minutes of action in his first game since Nov. 17. The 23-year-old has played in only two G-League contests this season after averaging 23.3 points in four games with Windy City last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories