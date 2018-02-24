Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Friday
Chandler (neck) is out for Friday's contest against the Clippers.
Chandler was originally listed as doubtful for the contest due to not practicing Thursday and being slated for an MRI. With him out of the picture Friday, Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are all candidates to see expanded roles.
