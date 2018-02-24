Play

Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Friday

Chandler (neck) is out for Friday's contest against the Clippers.

Chandler was originally listed as doubtful for the contest due to not practicing Thursday and being slated for an MRI. With him out of the picture Friday, Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are all candidates to see expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories