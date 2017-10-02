Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Tuesday vs. Rockets
Abrines (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener with the Rockets, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Abrines is dealing with what's being listed as a mild left knee sprain, so while he'll be held out of the preseason opener, he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. He'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, with his next opportunity to see the court on Friday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Sidelined with mild knee sprain•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Cleared to practice•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Diagnosed with bone bruise in right knee•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will sit out remainder of Eurobasket•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's finale•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores six points in return•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...