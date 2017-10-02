Play

Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Tuesday vs. Rockets

Abrines (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener with the Rockets, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Abrines is dealing with what's being listed as a mild left knee sprain, so while he'll be held out of the preseason opener, he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. He'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, with his next opportunity to see the court on Friday against the Pelicans.

