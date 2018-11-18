Thunder's Alex Abrines: Still not 100 percent
Abrines (illness) was limited at Sunday's practice, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines sat out Saturday's game with an illness and was still unable to take part in the contact portions of Sunday's practice. As a result, it's unclear if he'll be allowed to play in Monday's game against the Kings.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't go through shootaround•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Off injury report•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores career-high 25 points in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.