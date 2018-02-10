Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Assigned to G-League
Johnson was assigned to the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Johnson -- who has played 10 minutes over the past two games with the Thunder -- will presumably suit up for the Blue, who face off against the Stars on Saturday. With Russell Westbrook (ankle) and Carmelo Anthony (ankle) both questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, however, it seems possible the organization will opt to call Johnson back up ahead of that contest.
