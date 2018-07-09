Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Blocks three shots Monday
Johnson tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 22 minutes during Monday's 82-92 summer league win over the Raptors.
Johnson has now hit double-figure points in all three summer league outings, though his work on the boards Monday was less than ideal. He did make up for it with his effort on the defensive side of the ball, however, as his three blocks were a game high. As long as the Thunder don't rest him over the final few contests of the summer league, Johnson should be a viable DFS target due to his double-double potential.
