Johnson has signed with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando reports.

A 2015 second-round draft pick of the Thunder, Johnson finally made his NBA debut this past season and saw the court in 31 games. However, he's was merely emergency depth in the frontcourt and averaged just 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds across 5.2 minutes. After being traded twice this offseason, Johnson was ultimately waived by the Grizzlies at the end of August and struggled to field much interest elsewhere in the league. Instead, he'll head to China with the hope of restoring his value and potentially earning a contract with an NBA club down the line.