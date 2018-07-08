Johnson posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 90-76 summer league victory over the Nets.

Through two summer league affairs, the center has recorded 31 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. His impressive play isn't a surprise considering he averaged 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across his 10 G-League appearances last season.