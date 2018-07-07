Johnson posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league loss to the Hornets.

Johnson, selected 48th overall out of Kentucky during the 2017 Draft, appeared in 31 games for OKC last season, though averaged only 5.2 minutes. He played a much bigger role in the G-League, where he started all 10 of his appearances and averaged 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds (5.2 offensive), 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks. Had General Manager Sam Presti not signed Nerlens Noel this offseason to play reserve center, Johnson could have seen more run heading into 2018-19. Now, it's hard to imagine him taking a big leap in playing time, even if he has an impressive summer league.