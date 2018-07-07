Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Makes presence felt Friday
Johnson posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league loss to the Hornets.
Johnson, selected 48th overall out of Kentucky during the 2017 Draft, appeared in 31 games for OKC last season, though averaged only 5.2 minutes. He played a much bigger role in the G-League, where he started all 10 of his appearances and averaged 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds (5.2 offensive), 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks. Had General Manager Sam Presti not signed Nerlens Noel this offseason to play reserve center, Johnson could have seen more run heading into 2018-19. Now, it's hard to imagine him taking a big leap in playing time, even if he has an impressive summer league.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...