Johnson, a 2015 second-round pick, has signed a two-year guaranteed deal with the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Johnson spent last season with the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging an impressive 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 29.0 minutes per game while hitting 55.6 percent of his looks from the field. In signing him to a two-year guaranteed deal, it seems like the Thunder believe Johnson can be a legitimate contributor at the NBA level. He'll look to compete for reserve center minutes along with Enes Kanter and Nick Collison behind starter Steven Adams.