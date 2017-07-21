Thunder's Dakari Johnson: Signs two-year guaranteed deal with Thunder
Johnson, a 2015 second-round pick, has signed a two-year guaranteed deal with the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Johnson spent last season with the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging an impressive 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 29.0 minutes per game while hitting 55.6 percent of his looks from the field. In signing him to a two-year guaranteed deal, it seems like the Thunder believe Johnson can be a legitimate contributor at the NBA level. He'll look to compete for reserve center minutes along with Enes Kanter and Nick Collison behind starter Steven Adams.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...