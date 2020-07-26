Bazley supplied 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 win over the 76ers.

Bazley paced the team in minutes and provided a superb two-way showing. He hadn't been so willing to let it fly from beyond the arc prior to the league being suspended back in mid-March, and the fact that Bazley is shooting it with confidence bodes well for future development. It's unclear how involved Bazley will be come playoff time, but the Thunder don't have a ton of depth at the power forward position and a stretch of solid play during the seeding games could solidify his spot in the regular rotation.