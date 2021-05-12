Bazley mustered 18 points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Sacramento.

Bazley put up 18 points for the second straight game and has scored in double digits in 16 straight, though his lack of efficiency has been an issue -- he's only shooting 41.1 percent from the field despite averaging 15.8 shots per contest. Those issues have been even more glaring of late, with Bazley shooting just 37.1 percent from the field in seven games this month.