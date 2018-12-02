Diallo (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice, but was unable to finish as he experienced left ankle soreness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Diallo has missed the previous four games for the Thunder after suffering a left ankle sprain. He was cleared to return for their last game, but never made an appearance. More information should come out early Monday, and at this time, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Detroit.

