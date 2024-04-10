Williams (ankle) ended Tuesday's 112-105 victory over the Kings with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

After sitting out the past four games due to a left ankle, Williams returned with no restrictions to help the Thunder pick up their 54th win of the season. Williams seemed happy to take a back seat on offense Tuesday, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadricep) erupted for 40 points in his return from a four-game absence of his own.