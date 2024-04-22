Williams racked up 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 94-92 victory over the Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Williams struggled from beyond the arc, but other than that, he delivered a solid performance as the Thunder barely escaped with the victory in Game 1. This was Williams' best scoring performance since March 31, when he scored 33 points in a win over the Knicks just before missing four contests with an ankle injury. He should remain a vital vog in the Thunder's offensive scheme for Game 2 on Wednesday.