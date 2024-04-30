Williams ended Monday's 97-89 win over the Pelicans in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Williams made his mark in the fourth quarter of Monday's series-clinching win, scoring six of his 11 fourth-quarter points from downtown while adding two boards and one steal in 12 minutes of action. He scored 20-plus points in the final three matchups of the opening round and will continue to be a key piece of the puzzle for a young Thunder team moving deeper into the postseason.