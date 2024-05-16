Williams registered 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-92 loss to Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams hasn't been able to repeat the same numbers he posted during the first-round series against the Pelicans, and he's yet to surpass the 20-point mark in the current series against the Mavericks -- an alarming figure given he averaged 19.1 points per game in the regular season and 21.3 points per contest against New Orleans. Williams is also shooting a meager 40.8 percent from the field in the current series against Dallas.