Williams totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-101 loss to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although Williams headed to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury, he eventually returned to the court and finished as the team's second-highest scorer. Williams has been an invaluable piece of the Thunder's game plan on both sides of the ball, and his DFS salary has steadily risen throughout the playoffs. Josh Giddey's inconsistent play has forced Williams to produce with more frequency, and although Luguentz Dort has shown signs of life in the postseason, his defensive prowess doesn't always translate to favorable fantasy totals. Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, Williams will likely continue to be one of the team's best fantasy assets.