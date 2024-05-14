Williams totaled 14 points (5-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 100-96 win over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams didn't have his best shooting performance, and his numbers regressed a bit compared to what he'd been doing in the previous contests, but his role as the Thunder's second-best offensive weapon is firmly established ahead of Chet Holmgren, which should give him an excellent floor in most DFS slates. Williams is averaging 19.1 points per game in eight playoff contests this season, but it's worth noting this was his worst scoring performance since the postseason started.