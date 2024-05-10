Williams closed with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-110 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams was the Thunder's second-best scoring option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but his solid two-way contributions were not enough to lift Oklahoma City to a 2-0 series lead. Williams has been outstanding in the playoffs and has confirmed the improvements he evidenced during the regular season. Through six postseason appearances, he's averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.