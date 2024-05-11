Williams (ankle) has returned to Saturday's Game 3 against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Williams took a trip to the locker room late in the third quarter with what seemed to be a left ankle injury, but he'll be back in action for the fourth period. His return should mean fewer minutes for Gordon Hayward and Jaylin Williams down the stretch.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Heads to locker room•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Scores 20 points in Game 2 defeat•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Delivers 11 fourth-quarter points•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Solid output in Game 1 victory•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Returns with 11 points•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Set to play against Sacramento•