Williams went to the locker room during Saturday's Game 3 with what appears to be a left ankle injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Williams stepped on Josh Green's foot and went down while the play continued. He limped off the court and directly into the locker room, where he'll undergo further evaluation. While he's out, Jaylin Williams and Gordon Hayward could see more action.
