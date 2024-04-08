Williams (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Williams has missed four straight games due to a left ankle sprain. He was also listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Charlotte before getting ruled out, so Williams appears to be trending in the right direction. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is expected to suit up Tuesday after missing four straight and six of the last seven.
