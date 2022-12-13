Robinson-Earl isn't starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Robinson-Earl has started his team's last six contests, but he'll shift roles as the Thunder elect to roll with Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski in the frontcourt. Robinson-Earl finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in his last contest off the bench Nov. 26 in Houston.