Brown recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Brown finished the game as the Thunder's third-best scorer while pacing the team in rebounds and posting another double-double -- his third one over his last six appearances. Brown hasn't been as productive -- and dominant -- as he was during a six-game stretch in March in which he averaged 13.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per game, but he remains a nightly double-double threat due to his excellent two-way skill set.