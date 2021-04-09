Brown recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Cavaliers.
Brown finished the game as the Thunder's third-best scorer while pacing the team in rebounds and posting another double-double -- his third one over his last six appearances. Brown hasn't been as productive -- and dominant -- as he was during a six-game stretch in March in which he averaged 13.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per game, but he remains a nightly double-double threat due to his excellent two-way skill set.
More News
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Struggles offensively in loss•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Records another double-double•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Posts another double-double•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Inks multi-year deal with OKC•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Turns in 20-20 game•
-
Thunder's Moses Brown: Another dominant effort•