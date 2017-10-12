Play

Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Does non-contact work Thursday

Patterson (knee) participated in non-contact work during Thursday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Head coach Billy Donovan said Thursday that Patterson is "moving closer to playing" every day, so it looks like the stretch four is making significant progress in his return from a knee injury. He should still be considered questionable to play in the team's season opener again the Knicks, but Patterson looks to be trending in the right direction.

