Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss
Patterson (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court during Tuesday's 131-120 loss to the Timberwolves.
Patterson has appeared in just one of seven games since the All-Star break, finishing with two rebounds in five minutes during last Thursday's loss to the 76ers. The recent addition of Markieff Morris has pushed Patterson so far out of the regular rotation that he received playing time in only one of the three games that Paul George (shoulder) missed prior to Tuesday's return to the lineup.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Disappoints in starting role•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Drawing start Thursday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Suffers apparent nose injury•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...